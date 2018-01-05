Donor Sponsors Adoption of Nearly 50 Pets in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - The holidays may be over, but the season of giving is just getting started in Fond du Lac as a generous donor will help nearly 50 shelter animals find a home.

The dog kennels are almost full and and the Kitty City is close to capacity at the Fond du Lac Humane Society. But, thanks to a donor who is sponsoring the adoption of 46 animals in the shelter, some of these pets may soon find themselves in their forever homes.

According to Shelter Manager Renee Webb, "We've done this for a long time where people come in, usually around the holidays, and they'll make a donation and earmark that for specific pets and the shelter that the adoption fee is paid for whoever wants to adopt them, but to have somebody come in and literally sponsor nearly every animal in the shelter, their adoption fee has been sponsored."

With the adoption fee running anywhere from $50 to $250 a pet, depending on its age and the amount of care the animal needs before adoption, the donation means as much to the shelter as it does to the animals.

"It's just a blessing for all of these animals because we've had, a couple of the animals have been here since last February so for us, it's trying to get them to the right home," says Shana Jagdfeld, Adoption Coordinator.

The shelter won't send the pets home with just anyone. Shelter officials want to make sure pet and potential new owner are the right fit.

Webb adds, "We're still having people fill out that adoption application. We're still screening applicants and most people that come into shelter to adopt aren't doing it for bad reasons, they're doing it because they really do want to give a home to a pet."

But shelter officials hope the generosity of one leads to others not only opening their homes to the animals, but their heart to the shelter.

"The big thing now, I think, is to just pay it forward. So, if you're adopting one of the pets that has been sponsored, pay it forward and pay somebody else's adoption fee that hasn't been sponsored yet," says Jagdfeld.

The shelter is open every day, expect Thursday, for animal visits and adoptions.