Life Time Fitness blocks cable news in gyms

CNN -- Life Time Fitness is blocking cable news channels from T-V monitors in its facilities.

The gym-chain is based in Chanhassen, Minnesota and has locations across the U.S. and Canada.

A representative said there were "many member requests" leading up to the decision.

The company believes it supports its mission to promote healthy lifestyles.

CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and CNBC are some of the stations getting blocked.