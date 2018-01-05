Cruise ship preps for 120-day world cruise

CNN -- Cunard Cruise Line is launching an epic cruise set to embark on a trip around the world lasting over 120-days.

The sold-out journey will take 930 passengers from Los Angeles to five different continents, stopping in places like New Zealand, China, India, Egypt, and Italy--before its final stop in London.

Some of the passengers left from a port in Miami.

They will be on the cruise for 141-days.

The Viking sun sets off on her journey on Friday.

By the way, tickets for this mega-cruise start at nearly $45,000 per person and top out at over $125K.