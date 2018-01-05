Woman unaware of stabbing until she saw knife sticking out of her butt, complaint says

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — A woman stabbed in the butt by her live-in boyfriend early New Year's Day didn't know she'd been wounded until she saw the knife sticking out of her, a criminal complaint filed Wednesday said.

Todd Schultz, 47, of West Bend, faces several charges, including felony bail jumping, in connection with the alleged attack at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Brookfield.

According to the charging document, Schultz began strangling his girlfriend during a fight about drug use and threatened to kill her.

At some point, Schultz told the woman, 'I hope that got you.' The victim said she didn't know what Schultz meant until he looked at the back of her shirt. She then saw the knife sticking out of her upper right butt cheek, the complaint said.

During questioning, Schultz denied ever using a knife during the argument.

"I know it looks bad, but I did not stab her," he allegedly said, according to the complaint.

The victim's wound needed six stitches to close.