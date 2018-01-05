Grandfather found frozen to death on porch next to his wheelchair

A 64-year-old man was found frozen to death by a Mobile Meals worker in Ohio. He was lying next to his wheelchair on his enclosed porch.

WEWS reports Darnell Wilson was found Tuesday by a person delivering food in the Akron area.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's ruled that Wilson died from hypothermia and his death was accidental. Temperatures were in the single digits in Northeast Ohio on Tuesday.

Officials said Wilson lived with a family friend who was not home at the time of his death.

Family members said Wilson used a wheelchair but was also able to walk with a cane.

Wilson's daughter said her father had three children and six grandchildren. She called him "loving" and "outgoing."

Mobile Meals provides food to children, the elderly, ill, disabled and home-bound who are unable to prepare meals for themselves.