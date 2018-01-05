Rothschild Gander Outdoors high on list to reopen

The former Gander Mountain store in Rothschild is high on the list to reopen as Gander Outdoors, according to Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings.

Gander Outdoors announced Thursday a list of 69 locations that will open, according to Marcus Lemonis "by the end of May....middle of June."

Rothschild Village Administrator Gary Olsen told Newsline 9 in December that the store would reopen sometime in February.

Lemonis showed a list of all the stores on a Facebook Live, and the Rothschild store was listed at 20 of the 69 announced.

Two stores have already opened with two more scheduled to open next week, Lemonis said on Facebook Live.

Camping World Holdings was the winning bidder in a bankruptcy auction for some of the assets of Gander Mountain. The Rothschild store closed in 2017 amid some confusion.

The company held a job recruitment event last month to find workers for the new store.

Besides Rothschild, the company is opening ten other stores in Wisconsin including Appleton (43), Baraboo (49), Eau Claire (45), Janesville (3) and Onalaska (16).

The Rothschild store would be the third in the state to reopen under the Gander Outdoors brand.

Each location will offer a mix of products from Gander Outdoors, Overton's and Camping World according to a company release.

You can see the full Facebook Live below.