Wisconsin Rapids firefighter remembered

Family, friends and area emergency responders gathered Friday to remember a Wisconsin Rapids firefighter killed in a freak accident.

James Easton, 46, died New Year's Day, after falling and hitting his head while off duty.

Following his funeral at Crossview Church, a procession of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles traveled through city streets - at one point going under a huge American flag held up by ladder fire trucks.

Family friends say Easton spent nearly 23 years with the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department and his life-saving work continues in death because he was an organ donor.

Easton is survived by a wife. daughter and son.