More Lambeau drama: Mike McCarthy could leave Green Bay, according to report

Mike McCarthy could be on his way out of Green Bay if he doesn't like the Packers' general manager hire, according to a bombshell report.

Bob McGinn, a longtime columnist for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who now runs his own subscription site, reports that the Packers plan to hire their Vice President of Football Administration/Player Finance, Russ Ball, as the new general manager.

That move could force McCarthy to leave Green Bay for another job. McCarthy and Ball have known each other since the early 1990s, but have had a falling out in recent years.

One source told McGinn: “Russ and Mike were really tight, but they’ve not seen eye-to-eye in a couple of years,” while another said McCarthy “planned to leave Green Bay for another job” should Ball ascend to the GM seat.

McGinn's report suggests McCarthy blames Ball, who handles finance and contract negotiations for the Packers, for Green Bay's conservative approach in player acquisition. Under Ted Thompson, the Packers had been notoriously shy about signing veteran free agents. McCarthy apparently sees Ball as a big part of that problem.

Russ Ball (right) talks with former Packers GM Ted Thompson (left) inside the Don Hutson Center.

Russ Ball (left) talks with Packers director of football operations Eliot Wolf during a training camp practice.

McCarthy talked extensively about making sure there is a proper "fit" with the new GM during his season-ending news conference Thursday.

"It's fit. I'm very comfortable with where I am in my career," McCarthy said. "Frankly, I'm more concentrated on the fit of the GM. And fit is a two-way street. It has to fit together.

"It has to be a partnership. I go back to Ted Thompson's opening press conference and he talked about partnership. We had a hell of a partnership for 12 years."

The report also said that if Ball were to get the general manager position, director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst would run the personnel and scouting department, likely leading to a demotion for Eliot Wolf. This could prompt the 35-year-old Wolf, who has long been thought of as a prodigy and successor to the GM position, to leave for another team.

Brian Gutekunst talks on the phone inside the Packers' draft room in April of 2017.

Mike McCarthy laughs with Eliot Wolf during a Packers training camp practice.

All of this is speculative at this point. The Packers were set to interview Gutekunst as a GM candidate on Friday. Team President and CEO Mark Murphy said on Tuesday the team hopes to make a hire by the end of next week.