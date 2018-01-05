Judge orders trial for Granton mom accused of running drug house - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Judge orders trial for Granton mom accused of running drug house

Posted:
By Robert Imrie, Content Manager
NEILLSVILLE (WAOW) - A judge Friday ordered a trial for a 37-year-old Granton woman accused of nine mostly drug-related charges following a home raid where a methamphetamine lab was found in the basement, according to online Clark County court records.

Among the charges Elizabeth Tuggle faces are three counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety in having three children in her rural home where prosecutors say a drug house was being operated.

The judge ordered the trial after prosecutors presented evidence during a preliminary hearing to justify the charges, court records said. She is to enter pleas to the charges Feb. 22.

Her 34-year-old husband, Jonathan Tuggle, faces similar charges and pleaded not guilty in October. No trial date has been set.

The couple was arrested following a June 28 police raid at their home.

The sheriff's department said two children, ages 8 and 11, were removed from the home during the search and a third child was not home at the time.

