Man killed by Forest Co. deputy wanted for sexual assault of child

Officials have released the name of the driver who died after he pointed a shotgun at a deputy in Forest County, according to a report by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The driver, Brandon O. Cude, 31, was wanted for two felony warrants in Texas at the time of the shooting, according to the DOJ. They said both were for sexual assault of a child.

Cude was stranded after his car broke down and a deputy stopped to assist him, according to the DOJ. That's when the deputy ran a record check and saw the outstanding warrants, the DOJ said in a release.

Cude realized the deputy knew about his record and pointed a shotgun at the deputy, according to the DOJ. The deputy then fired his weapon at Cude, the DOJ said.

The deputy is on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure in cases like this one.

This is the second officer involved death in Forest County in the last few months. In October, a man was shot and killed by a Crandon police officer after a traffic stop.