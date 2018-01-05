Park Falls paper company cutting 82 jobs

PARK FALLS (WAOW) - A northwoods paper company said Friday that a loss in business is forcing it to shut down one of its paper-making machines, forcing 80 jobs to be cut.

Flambeau River Papers is ceasing production of commodity grade papers used for things like copy and writing paper and envelopes because they "jeopardize the mill's ability to continue operations," Chief Executive Officer William "Butch" Johnson said in announcing that paper machine number three will be idled, effective Friday.

"This will be painful for all of us. We are committed to doing what we can to help the affected employees find new jobs," he said in a statement.

The factory will eliminate 67 union and 15 salaried jobs, Johnson said.

The company will continue operating two other paper machines making specialty and value-added grade paper such as those used to package food, he said.

The change leaves about 200 workers at the plant, which Johnson acquired from bankruptcy in 2006 after it had been shut down for about six months, he said.