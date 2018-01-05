Wausau ranks ninth in US cities for best job market

Wausau has the ninth best job market compared to all U.S. cities, according to Zipline Recruiter, an online recruiting website.

Among the things the rankings are based on are job opportunities, industry diversity, unemployment rates and cost of living.

"What it shows is that Wausau in the last couple years has really come forward as far as a business sector," Wausau's Mayor, Robert Mielke said.

City officials said this is good news for Wausau's economic development and it's going to get even better in the future.

"It's a great testament to the employers and our partners within the city that they continue to invest in the city and that they continue to expand," Director of Development, Christian Schock said.

"This isn't just good for Wausau, this is good for the entire region, all the surrounding communities. And for Marathon County, I think that's what makes it more exciting is all of us in the long-term are going to benefit," Mayor Mielke said.

Other cities in the top ten include Columbia, Mo., Honalulu, Hawaii, Lincoln, Neb., and Des Moines, Iowa.. The tenth city on the list is Minneapolis, Minn. and topping the list is Fargo, N.D.