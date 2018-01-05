A career cut short, but a quest left unfulfilled: Inside SPASH's quest for a fourth straight state title

SPASH has faced adversity during its stretch of three-straight WIAA state championships, but never quite like this.

The Panthers are now without arguably the state's best player, senior forward Joey Hauser, after he underwent ankle surgery last month.

Still, even with Hauser on the sidelines, SPASH has its sights set on an unprecedented fourth straight state championship.

"A lot of people have written them off because I'm not playing," Hauser said. "A lot of people just don't see the talent we do have on this team. I've been playing with these guys since I was really young and I know what they're capable of and how good they are."

Without Hauser, the Panthers have leaned on fellow senior Drew Blair. Blair is averaging more than 30 points per game through eight contests. That ranks him No. 6 in the state, according to WisSports.net.

Still, the team will have to continue to adapt without its most complete player.

"We'd love like crazy to have him again right now," head coach Scott Anderson told Newsline 9. "But this is a great challenge and a great opportunity for all of us."

Catch the full story "A career cut short, but a quest left unfulfilled" tonight during the premiere of Sports Express: Winter Edition on Newsline 9 at 10.