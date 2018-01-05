Vilas Co. community mourns the loss of a tribal member

The Lac du Flambeau community is in mourning after the death of tribal member Wayne Valliere Jr. Ask around the reservation and everybody seemed to know Valliere Jr. and have fond memories to share of the 25-year-old. People said he was well known and well liked throughout the area.

"He was a good guy though, very good guy," said Derris Wolfe of Lac du Flambeau. "Always outgoing, he hung out with everybody."

Valliere Jr.'s body was found in rural Iron County earlier January, nearly 10 days after he was missing from the reservation.

"Everybody's heartbroken," said Wolfe. "He was young, he was good to a lot of people."

Tribal members described Valliere Jr. as a good person, kind to others, and very involved in the community. They said they'll also miss his cultural knowledge.

"He had a lot to teach culturally, he had a lot going for him," said Wolfe.

Valliere Jr.'s death left many people in shock, still trying to cope with the tragedy.

"The worst happened," said Wolfe. "Everybody's coming together for it."

Five people were arrested in connection with Valliere Jr.'s death. The Iron County District Attorney said charges will be filed next week.