Fire at Clintonville Moose Lodge - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fire at Clintonville Moose Lodge

Posted:

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at the Moose Lodge in Clintonville Friday night.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office confirms crews have been on the scene of the fire since this evening.

Viewer Timothy Zilch sent our Green Bay affiliate video showing heavy smoke from the building and numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.

No information is available yet from Clintonville's volunteer fire department. This report will be updated.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.