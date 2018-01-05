Fire at Clintonville Moose Lodge

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. (WBAY) - A fire broke out at the Moose Lodge in Clintonville Friday night.

The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office confirms crews have been on the scene of the fire since this evening.

Viewer Timothy Zilch sent our Green Bay affiliate video showing heavy smoke from the building and numerous emergency vehicles at the scene.

No information is available yet from Clintonville's volunteer fire department. This report will be updated.