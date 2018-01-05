A career cut short, but a quest left unfulfilled: SPASH's road t - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A career cut short, but a quest left unfulfilled: SPASH's road to a fourth straight gold ball

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

There has never been a WIAA Division I boys basketball team to win four straight state championships. 

However, the SPASH Panthers have a chance to rewrite the record books. But they'll have to do it without their star and Marquette commit Joey Hauser. 

Morey Hershgordon has more from Stevens Point.

