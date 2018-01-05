Friday Sports Report: Merrill ends SPASH's 53-game conference wi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Merrill ends SPASH's 53-game conference winning streak

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 66, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 32
   Assumption 83, Chequamegon 33
   Columbus Catholic 63, Greenwood 41
   Iola-Scandinavia 58, Chilton 51
   Marshfield 82, D.C. Everest 56
   Medford Area 53, Lakeland 44
   Merrill 78, Stevens Point 75
   Mosinee 52, Antigo 42
   Owen-Withee 62, Gilman 25
   Phelps 71, Mellen 68
   Phillips 62, Auburndale 61
   Regis 67, Stanley-Boyd 48
   Rhinelander 80, Tomahawk 28
   Wausau West 70, Wausau East 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Adams-Friendship 49, Mauston 40
   Almond-Bancroft 45, Wisconsin Valley Luth. 43
   Amherst 55, Markesan 29
   Assumption 66, Chequamegon 32
   Lakeland 90, Medford Area 72
   Mosinee 40, Antigo 38
   Nekoosa 40, Westfield Area 26
   Northland Lutheran 55, Pittsville 41
   Pacelli 63, Bowler 55
   Stevens Point 62, Merrill 43
   Stratford 71, Athens 41
   Wausau West 70, Wausau East 21

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Northland Pines 7, Medford Area 1

