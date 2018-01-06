Trump administration wants $18B to build 'big, beautiful wall'

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

The Trump administration is preparing to ask Congress for $18 billion to build President Donald Trump's envisioned "big, beautiful wall" along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Details of the request were in a document prepared by the Department of Homeland Security, obtained by ABC News and first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Members of Congress involved in the immigration negotiations had requested the information from DHS, according to a DHS administration official. It's the first time the administration has put an estimated price tag on building of a wall.

Sandy Huffaker/AFP/Getty Images

Border Patrol agents patroling the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana, at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, Calif., on Nov. 19, 2016.more +

The $18 billion would go toward the construction of more than 700 miles of new and replacement barriers. The request was based on a "rigorous assessment driven by input from Border Patrol agents in the field" and other operational data and analysis.

Trump administration begins testing border wall prototypes to prevent scaling, breaches

Trump administration picks companies to build border wall prototypes

Border wall 'unlikely' to stretch 'from sea to shining sea': DHS head

Nearly 700 miles of fencing at the US-Mexico border already exist

The administration's plan, per the document, is to nearly double the amount of fencing along the border, from 654 miles currently to around 1,000 in total.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A view of the US-Mexican border fence at Playas de Tijuana, on Jan. 27, 2017, in Tijuana, Mexico.

In all, the administration is asking for $33 billion, with the rest of the funds going toward technology, new road construction and maintenance, and law enforcement staffing and training. The project is expected to unfold over the next decade.

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP, FILE

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House on his way to Greensboro, N.C., Oct. 7, 2017.

The White House has demanded that funds to build the wall are included in any legislation meant to help DACA recipients. But members of Congress have not yet agreed to spending any money on the wall, and Mexico has repeatedly said it won't foot the bill.

With seven working days until a government shutdown, immigration remains the key sticking point in negotiations over a spending deal.