Charges filed in year-old case of woman killed in robbery

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a Milwaukee woman who was killed during a robbery nearly a year ago.

Authorities say 53-year-old Karen Simek was shot while she was walking into work at Garden Fresh Foods on Jan. 31, 2017. She had worked at the store for 11 years.

A criminal complaint filed Friday charges Carl Knight with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The complaint says Knight robbed Simek because he needed rent money. Authorities say "something happened" to scare Knight while he was attempting to steal Simek's purse and he shot her.

Samantha Gustafson and David McLaurin are charged with harboring or aiding a felon.