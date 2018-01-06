Charges filed in year-old case of woman killed in robbery - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Charges filed in year-old case of woman killed in robbery

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Charges have been filed in the shooting death of a Milwaukee woman who was killed during a robbery nearly a year ago.

Authorities say 53-year-old Karen Simek was shot while she was walking into work at Garden Fresh Foods on Jan. 31, 2017. She had worked at the store for 11 years.

A criminal complaint filed Friday charges Carl Knight with felony murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. The complaint says Knight robbed Simek because he needed rent money. Authorities say "something happened" to scare Knight while he was attempting to steal Simek's purse and he shot her.

Samantha Gustafson and David McLaurin are charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.