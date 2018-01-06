Man, young daughter killed in Ohio house fire - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man, young daughter killed in Ohio house fire

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) -

Authorities say a 37-year-old man and his 2-year-old daughter have been killed in an Ohio house fire while his wife and another young daughter managed to escape the flames.

The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims as Shawn Stock and his daughter, Avery.

The Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Lisa Stock called 911 on a cellphone just before 1 a.m. Saturday saying she'd dropped 1-year-old Alana Stock to the ground from a window of the burning home but couldn't get out herself.

A sheriff's deputy arrived and helped Lisa Stock escape through a window of the Tymochtee Township home. Heavy smoke prevented Sgt. Brandon Kromer from getting inside to rescue Shawn and Avery Stock.

An initial investigation indicates the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove in the basement.

