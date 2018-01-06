$450 million Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

1 winning ticket sold in New Hampshire to claim $570M Powerball jackpot.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

The winning ticket in the latest Mega Millions drawing was sold in Florida.

One ticket matched all six numbers in Friday night's drawing and will claim a $450 million grand prize. The Florida Lottery says the winning ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Port Richey.

The winning numbers to claim the nation's 10th-largest jackpot were 28-30-39-59-70-10.

Lottery officials also increased the jackpot of Powerball, the other national lottery game, to $570 million. That drawing is Saturday night.

The jackpots refer to the annuity options for both games, in which payments are made over 29 years. Most winners opt for cash options, which would be $281 million for Mega Millions and $358.5 million for Powerball.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million. Powerball odds are one in 292.2 million.