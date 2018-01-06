Philadelphia firefighter dies after he's trapped inside home for 30 minutes

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

The American Film Institute has recognized its top 10 film and television shows of 2017 at a starry luncheon in Los Angeles.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Lynn Tran and Richard Hazen built a beachfront treehouse that would be the envy of any child, but they've been in a legal fight for years to keep it _ and now they're at their last stop, the Supreme Court.

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

Told their treehouse must go, owners appeal to Supreme Court

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

An 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department died in the line of duty after the interior of a home collapsed this morning, pinning him under debris, officials said.

Lt. Matt LeTourneau was trapped for 30 minutes until firefighters were able to remove him, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference. LeTourneau, 42, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts are breaking,” Thiel said in a statement. “And we are without words.”

New Jersey police lieutenant struck, killed while helping motorist on way to work: Police

A resident at the north Philadelphia row home was also found dead inside the building, officials said, and two other firefighters were injured.

The fire was deemed under control after about 2 hours, officials said.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the fire department said.

Condolences swiftly poured in for the fallen firefighter, who had been promoted to lieutenant in 2015.