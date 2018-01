A Wisconsin man with four drunken driving convictions on his record was arrested for a possible fifth offense after crashing his SUV.

WTMJ-TV reports that the incident was reported to Racine County authorities about 12:20 p.m. Friday. A caller said the vehicle was driving recklessly and veered off the roadway and struck a tree.

The 43-year-old man ran into the woods before he was arrested by Racine County deputies. He was treated for minor injuries at a local hospital.

The suspect is facing charges of fifth offense operating while intoxicated, operating without a license and several other traffic citations.