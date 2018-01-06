Eagle River ice castle draws visitors from across the state

Final preparations are underway for the Northwoods winter tradition.

Eagle River Fire Chief Michael Anderson said the ice castle is scheduled to be complete by Sunday.

"We're on day three of our ice castle construction for the community," Anderson said. "[Friday] was a little slow, the conveyor on the shaver so we had to hand push all the blocks through, that slowed us down a little bit but other than that it's gonna really well."

The tower measured in at 30 feet tall.

A group of middle schoolers from the La Crosse area got to witness the tradition for the very first time, by coincidence.

"We just heard someone mention it at Trees for Tomorrow, so we thought oh that's kind of neat," West Salem Middle School Teacher, Brian Baker said.

The group was shocked when they saw the structure.

"It's really cool," West Salem seventh grader, Abby Knaack said. "I think the colors are really cool and the different layers that you can see from the water cause it's like clear and then it's white."

The Eagle River Fire Department made the students feel very welcomed.

"Somebody from the fire department came and greeted us and he gave us the history of it, he talked to the kids, we got some pictures, and it's neat to see the ice from the lake, see the layers," Baker said.

"It's really cool that the community comes together and works on this to create this beautiful structure," West Salem seventh grader, Mali Hemker.

The firefighters are grateful for the support from the community.

"We love it, we love working with the community, we've got about 50 percent of the community members out here right now, which is really nice to have that kind of support to have everyone coming out watching us, they're stopping on the snowmobile trail to take pictures," Chief Anderson said.

Brian Baker said his school will make it a tradition to come visit the castle every winter.