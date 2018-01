Despite the little snowfall Central Wisconsin has seen so far this winter, Kinney Racing in Wausau said they are still having a successful season.

As snowmobilers make their way to the Northwoods, many are stopping for gear, gas, and other equipment at the racing store.

Owner Brian Kinney said winter sales are better this winter compared to the warmer season we had last year.

"We're hoping for a lot more snow, now that we've had the cold and it froze the lakes and the trails down real well we're hoping for a lot of snow," Kinney said.

Although many snowmobiling trails are still closed, the Kinney said customers are stopping in before heading north to ride on the open trails.