ESPN reports Philbin will return to Packers

The Packers are still looking to fill the positions left vacant by firings and re-organization this week.

General Manager, defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator are still up for grabs, but former Green Bay Packers OC Joe Philbin is rumored to rejoin the team's staff.

According to ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are expected to hire Philbin back to a similar—if not the same—role.

Philbin was with the Green and Gold for nine seasons; he spent five of those as the offensive coordinator.

Philbin’s last year in Green Bay saw the Packers go 15-1, with Aaron Rodgers earning his first MVP award. Philbin's offenses ranked top-10 in the NFL every year as coordinator in Green Bay. Obviously those numbers were a joint effort with play-caller Mike McCarthy.

He left Green Bay in 2012 to take a head coaching job with the Miami Dolphins. After being fired by the Dolphins, Philbin took a job with the Indianapolis Colts, serving as the offensive line coach and assistant head coach.

The report has not been confirmed by the Green Bay Packers.