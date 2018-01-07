Wisconsin tiny home community provides housing for veterans - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

RACINE, Wis. (AP) -

A new neighborhood of tiny houses in southeast Wisconsin is giving homeless veterans a place to call home.

Milwaukee Public Radio reports that the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin has built about 15 tiny homes in Racine. The homes are only 128 square feet but come furnished with a TV, mini fridge, microwave and a couch that doubles as a bed.

A nearby community center features bathrooms, a kitchen and laundry facilities.

Jeff Gustin is executive director of Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin. He says the housing program is "a hand up, not a hand out."

The program allows veterans to stay in the community for free for two years. Residents participate in a number of programs during their stay, including money management, therapy and alcohol and drug treatment.

