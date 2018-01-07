Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire for $560 million Powerball jackpot

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

The estimated Powerball jackpot climbs to $460 million, making it the nation's 10th largest lottery prize

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

Trump blasts Bannon over book, says ex-aide 'lost his mind'

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

Trump barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

Suspect in deadly 911 hoax has history of making phony calls

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

Trump moves to vastly expand offshore drilling off US coasts

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Authorities say a Florida methamphetamine user called 911 on New Year's Eve to report himself driving drunk.

Dunkin' Donuts is paring back its food and drink offerings.

Dunkin' Donuts is paring back its food and drink offerings.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

Pot industry frets, then shrugs off Sessions' new policy

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

States exploring tax changes in response to federal overhaul

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

'Falling apart?' Trump's insults not forgotten in Atlanta

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

1 winning Powerball ticket to claim $570 million jackpot, a day after another lone ticket nabs $450 million Mega Millions grand prize.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

The winning ticket for Saturday's $560 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said early Sunday morning.

"We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot!” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball Product Group Chairman and Executive Director of the New Hampshire Lottery. "Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize."

The ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26.

It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history; the first being last year's $758.7 million windfall claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother last summer.

The lump sum cash option for Saturday's drawing is $358.5 million.

Mega Millions winning ticket sold in Florida for $450 million

What all lottery players should know if they win over $1B Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots

The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million. That's actually better than Mega Millions which are one in 302.5 million

On Friday night somebody beat those odds and struck the $450 million sum, hitting all the winning numbers 28,30,39,59,70 and the Mega Ball 10.

The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida.

So far, the owner of it has remained a mystery and hasn’t come forward to collect the winnings.

According to the rules, the winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim an annuity sum.

But to obtain the one-time, lump-sum cash option -- which for the Mega Millions ticketholder comes to $281.2 million -- the claim must be filed within 60 days of the drawing.