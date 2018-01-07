Packers stay in-house, hire Gutekunst as new GM

The Packers are hiring longtime scout and personnel director Brian Gutekunst as their new general manager, according to multiple reports.

Gutekunst beat out internal candidates Eliot Wolf and Russ Ball to replace Ted Thompson in the GM role.

The 43-year-old has been with the Packers organization since 1999, when he started as a scout under Ron Wolf. He has served as the Packers Director of Player Personnel since 2015. He has also worked as the team's Director of College Scouting.

Gutekunst has been in high demand across the NFL in recent years. He reportedly flew to Houston on Saturday to interview with the Titans, before the Packers made him the offer to remain in Green Bay. He was also a strong candidate for the 49ers open GM job during the 2017 offseason.

