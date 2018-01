Many people stepped outside Sunday to enjoy the bread in the frigid forecast.

One man in Wausau said he's thrilled to be outdoors again.

"It's pleasant to get outside, you can take a breath without your nose tingling," Dennis Mueller, of Kronenwetter, said. "[My wife and I] might take a walk, we like to do a lot of walking we haven't really walked much these last couple weeks it's just been too cold. But today might be a good day to talk a walk. It's nice and sunny and there's no Packers to watch of course.

Some were seen outside on Wausau's 400 block ice skating, walking their dogs, or simply enjoying each other's company outdoors.