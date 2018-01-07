Cat jumps into car and attacks driver, who is then run over

The Republican majority in the Senate narrowed to 51-49 Wednesday as two new Democratic senators were sworn into office

President Donald Trump is blasting his former chief strategist ahead of the release of a new, unflattering book.

No mellowing for Trump in the new year: He barrels into 2018 with fresh foreign fights on Twitter.

A Los Angeles man suspected of making a prank emergency call that led to the fatal police shooting of a Kansas man says he won't fight efforts to send him to Wichita to face charges

The Trump administration is moving to vastly expand offshore drilling from the Atlantic to the Arctic oceans

The East Coast is bracing for a deep freeze a day after a winter storm brought heavy snow, hurricane-force winds and coastal flooding

The buzz kill long dreaded in the marijuana industry came just days after California opened what is expected to be the world's largest legal pot market

Astronaut John Young, who walked on the moon and later commanded the first space shuttle flight, has died. He was 87.

At championship game, Trump can expect Southern hospitality of city he disparaged as 'falling apart'.

State governments are considering lawsuits and tax structure changes in response to the federal overhaul.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to require fencing at some overpass construction sites after a Michigan man was killed by a sandbag thrown through a car windshield.

The Supreme Court hears argument Monday in the long-running dispute between Florida and neighboring Georgia over the flow of water in the Apalachicola river that feeds Apalachicola Bay and the nearby Gulf of Mexico.

Pot purveyors are shrugging off the long-term effects of the DOJ's announcement it would no longer adopt a "hands-off" approach to states that have legalized marijuana.

California's legal pot market is being ushered in with a sprawling, untested system to transport cannabis buds and products.

The deep freeze that followed a massive East Coast snowstorm should begin to lessen as temperatures inch up and climb past freezing next week.

A Florida woman is recovering from critical injuries after a cat jumped into her car and attacked her, causing her to be run over by her own vehicle.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the unidentified woman was parked in front of a house near Cocoa on Friday night. As she prepared to drive away, the cat pounced into her car and scratched or bit her. Florida Today reports that she jumped out to escape the feline, but forgot her car was in reverse, and was critically injured.

Her car rolled over her, into the street and struck a parked car.