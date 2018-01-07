No. 13 Maryland women use balanced scoring in 77-44 victory

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Kristen Confroy, Kaila Charles and Eleanna Christinaki combined for 22 points in the first half when No. 13 Maryland took a 19-point lead on its way to a 77-44 victory over Wisconsin on Sunday for the Terrapins' 13th straight victory.

Maryland is only team in the country that came in with seven players averaging double figures and that balance was evident Sunday. Christinaki finished with 14 points, Confroy 12 on four 3-pointers and Charles 10 with Ieshia Small adding 13, 10 in the second half for the Terps (15-2, 4-0 Big Ten). Maryland shot 46 percent and made 9 of 21 3-point attempts while outrebounding Wisconsin 42-25.

Courtney Fredrickson scored 12 points and Marsha Howard had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Badgers (7-10, 0-4). Wisconsin shot only 31 percent and made just 3 of 18 from the arc in losing its fifth straight.

Maryland led from the opening minute with a 14-0 run to end the first half resulting in a 37-18 lead. The Terps led by as many as 31 points in the second half