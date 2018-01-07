UPDATE: Wausau house fire sparked by stove top - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Wausau house fire sparked by stove top

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

UPDATE: A fire that broke out on 5th Avenue in Wausau Sunday began on the stove. 

According to the Wausau Fire Department, those flames traveled through the vents and up to the home's attic.

No one was hurt, but the building is severely damaged. However, a portion of it is salvageable. 

Firefighters were called to the scene just before 6 o' clock, and were able to knock the blaze down before 7 p.m. 

Crews were seen responding to what appeared to be a house fire on 5th Avenue in Wausau Sunday.

As of 7 p.m., flames could not be seen, but smoke was coming out of the second story.

A neighbor told a Newsline 9 photographer no one was hurt.

