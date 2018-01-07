Despite early concerns, Portage Co. reaches red kettle goal - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Despite early concerns, Portage Co. reaches red kettle goal

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -

The Portage County Red Kettle Campaign surpassed its fundraising goal this holiday season. 

There were some initial concerns in meeting this goal because frigid temperatures kept people out of stores, and made it difficult to get volunteers to stand outside and ring the bell.

But the Salvation Army announced Sunday they still raised $193,000 in 2017.

That's about $18,000 more than their goal of $175,000. 

