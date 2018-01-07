Top 5 Plays of the Week: Jan. 7, 2018 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 – A no-look pass to Medford's Mackenzie Fries who drains the three-point jumper.

No. 4 – Wausau West's Kadie Deaton pulls off the steal, drives to the hoop and gets the bucket plus the foul.

No. 3 – Marshfield's Seth Anderson gets fancy with a fake and the turnaround jumper for the points in the paint.

No. 2 – Warriors Cade Lemmer comes in an buries a goal shorthanded with some nice forehand to backhand to beat the goalie.

No. 1 – Rhinelander dominates with a train of three-pointers. Owen White starts the trend and hits 1,000 points in the game. 

