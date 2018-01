BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) -- Five-year-old Victoria Bott was in town from Gainesville, FL, visiting her grandparents and Thursday's brutally cold conditions couldn't put a damper on her adorable enthusiasm.

She credits her Wednesday night prayers with bringing the snow to Blowing Rock.

"It snowed because of me," said Victoria excitedly. "I said, 'Jesus, make sure it snows a lot.'"

It's Victoria's first time ever seeing snow and she surprisingly had words of advice for other first-timers.

"Make sure you don't slip," she warned. "This is brutal."