Summerfest announces first American Family Insurance Amphitheater headliner for 2018

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest on Monday morning announced its first 2018 headliner for the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Halsey & Logic will take to the stage on Friday, June 29th -- the third night of this year's music festival. They will be joined by a yet-to-be-named third act.

Halsey entered the music world in 2014. In 2016, she was featured on The Chainsmokers song "Closer," which spent 12 weeks at #1 in the U.S. Her latest single that's topping the charts is called "Bad at Love".

Logic's third studio album "Everybody" was released in 2017 and debuted at number one in the United States. The album features his first international top 10 single "1-800-273-8255," which spotlights mental health and suicide prevention awareness. The name of the song is the actual number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

This will be the first time both artists have performed at Summerfest.

Tickets, which include admission to Summerfest, go on sale on Friday, January 19th at 12:00 p.m.

Summerfest 2018 takes place June 27-July 1 and July 3-8, 2018 at Henry Maier Festival Park. The festival will be closed on July 2.