Woman who says she didn't receive aid from Red Cross admits she lied

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A woman who claimed she did not get help from the Red Cross after her home was ruined in a fire admitted Saturday that she lied.

"I apologize, I will never do it again," Latressa Turner said to the Red Cross during a Facebook live interview with community activist Tory Lowe. 

"Some people came to me and told me the Red Cross didn't help them before, just try to lie and say I didn't receive the money and see how far it was going to go. But I never knew it was going to get this far," she said.

The Red Cross on Friday provided electronic documentation showing it gave Turner $545.

Turner told Lowe on Facebook live Saturday, that she actually did receive the money and spent it on her kids.

The Red Cross issued this statement Saturday afternoon:

"The American Red Cross is pleased that after several days of misinformation, the facts regarding Red Cross support for Ms. Turner are now being made known to the public. As we are a charity that depends on the American people for financial donations to provide help after home fires and other disasters, we would like to reiterate that we provide support to all affected by home fires in Milwaukee, and we will continue to do so."

