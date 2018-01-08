Woman who says she didn't receive aid from Red Cross admits she lied

A woman who claimed she did not get help from the Red Cross after her home was ruined in a fire admitted Saturday that she lied.

"I apologize, I will never do it again," Latressa Turner said to the Red Cross during a Facebook live interview with community activist Tory Lowe.

"Some people came to me and told me the Red Cross didn't help them before, just try to lie and say I didn't receive the money and see how far it was going to go. But I never knew it was going to get this far," she said.

The Red Cross on Friday provided electronic documentation showing it gave Turner $545.

Turner told Lowe on Facebook live Saturday, that she actually did receive the money and spent it on her kids.

The Red Cross issued this statement Saturday afternoon: