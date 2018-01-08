Man, woman from Tomahawk both cited with OWI

A 57-year-old man and 41-year-old woman, both of Tomahawk, were arrested Thursday night on drunken driving charges, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a vehicle in the ditch on County Road A just before 10 p.m. and officials said the man was arrested for a third offense OWI.

That's when the woman came to the scene to find the man. She was also cited for an OWI after deputies said she was intoxicated.

This was her first offense, the sheriff said.