Missing sports journalist found near Houston mall

Police in Texas have found a college football reporter who loved ones say went missing late Saturday after being followed by a suspicious man.

Houston police tweeted Monday morning that Courtney Roland, 29, a Texas A&M football reporter for AggieYell.com, was found in the area of a Houston mall.

Authorities say she appeared to be unharmed and was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

KPRC reports Roland disappeared after covering Texas Team Elite football camp in the Houston area.

UPDATE: Our officers have found Ms. Roland in the Galleria area. She appears unharmed. She'll be taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. We are not providing the location where she was found or hospital at this time. More info to follow. #HouNews https://t.co/btdaJLbifW — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Police found Roland's 2010 white Jeep Cherokee early Monday morning.

Autumn Vara, Roland's friend, posted an appeal for help on Facebook.

We are investigating this missing person's case. We encourage anyone with information on Ms. Courtney Roland's whereabouts to call our Missing Person's Unit at 832-394-1840 #hounews CC7 https://t.co/bN6Y6kYMKS — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

“She was last confirmed seen 1/6/18 at around 11:50 pm leaving Walgreens off 20th and Yale. The last communication was via text at 12:30 am 1/7/18," she wrote. "Last heard wearing Remington hat and camo and in a white Jeep Cherokee.”

Roland's roommate told KPRC that Roland texted her Saturday, saying a "suspicious" man at a Walgreens was following her. The man reportedly followed her home, but drove off when she got out of the vehicle.

Roland was supposed to meet the roommate, but didn't show up.

Roland's mother reportedly received a text Sunday saying "hello the owner of this phone Courtney. I am buying an iPad."

The journalist's parents pleaded for information on her whereabouts.

“If somebody has her, we just want to tell them we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you, because that’s the way she was. She cared for other people,” dad Steve Roland told KHOU.