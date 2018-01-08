What to expect in the night sky this month: Blue moon, blood moon and supermoon

Look up at the night sky and you'll see something interesting happening in the first month of 2018.

There will be a blue moon, a blood moon, and supermoon all at the same time. These will all occur on or around the last day of the month.

Not only is this a "triple" show, it's the third supermoon in a row, going back to last December.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon happens when the moon is full and is at its closest point in its orbit around the earth. The moon's orbit is not circular. It is somewhat elliptical. Thus it goes through a cycle where it is closer and farther away from the earth. These points are called apogee (farthest) and perigee (closest). A supermoon occurs when the moon is at perigee.

So the moon will be close to the earth and it will be full, but where does the "blood" come in to play?

As chance (or orbital mechanics) would have it, there will also be a lunar eclipse on January 31st, when the moon is full. During a lunar eclipse the moon will get darker and acquire a reddish-orange-coppery-type color which some people associate with blood.