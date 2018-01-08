Monroe Co. deputy fatally shoots suspect

A Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputy is on paid administrative leave following a fatal shooting in Sparta Sunday.

The incident began Sunday morning around 10 a.m. when police were called to a residence at 1005 Saint Anne St. for a domestic violence incident according to Sparta Police.

A release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said officers encountered a man threatening a woman with a knife. During the incident, the deputy used deadly force and shot the suspect. The man died at the scene.

The deputy, whose name has not been released, was placed on paid administrative leave per department policy while the investigation continues.

Both Monroe County Sheriff Scott Perkins and Sparta Police Chief David Kuderer requested the DCI to investigate the shooting.

The DCI release said that they are continuing to collect evidence. Once the investigation is complete, DCI plans to turn over its report to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.