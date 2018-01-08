Eagle River teen pleads not guilty in fatal shooting

A 19-year-old Eagle River man accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old man while showing off a new pistol pleaded not guilty Monday, according to online Vilas County court records.

Jeremiah Fox Solis is charged with two felonies - homicide by firearm with a controlled substance and homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon - in the Sept. 3 incident that killed Connor Stephens, who previously went to high school in Three Lakes.

Stephens was shot in the chest about midnight.



A prosecutor has said Solis bought the pistol at an Eagle River gun show just days before the incident, was showing it off, had smoked marijuana, thought the gun was unloaded and pulled the trigger.



