$50K Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin Rapids

Someone in Wisconsin Rapids is the lucky winner of the Jan. 6 Powerball drawing, according to the Wisconsin Lottery.

A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold at Bud's Corner Mart in Wisconsin Rapids.

The winning ticket matched four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball, the lottery said Monday.

The winning numbers from the Saturday drawing were 12, 29, 30, 33, and 61.

Five other people in Wisconsin scored four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. Winning tickets were sold in Crawford County, Douglas County, Sauk County, Marinette County and Manitowoc County, along with the Wood County ticket.

Winners of more than $599 must claim their prize at the Lottery's Madison or Milwaukee office or by mail.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday, Jan. 10.