Eagle River man convicted of 5th OWI in parking lot incident

WAUSAU (WAOW) - An Eagle River man found passed out in a vehicle with its engine running outside a home improvement store in Wausau early one morning was convicted Monday of driving while intoxicated for a fifth time and was sentenced to jail, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal, prosecutors dropped another felony - possessing narcodics as a repeat felon - for Joseph Wille's guilty plea to the drunken-driving charge, court records said.

Wille, 35, was sentenced to three years in prison but that punishment was stayed and he was placed on three years probation, including a year in jail with work privileges, court records said. He was given credit for 118 days already spent in jail and his driver's license was revoked for three years.

Wille was arrested July 11 after police were called to the Menards parking lot about 7:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint.

Wille told investigators he pulled into the store to make a phone call and "must have fallen asleep" from working too much, the criminal complaint said.

Wille denied any alcohol or drug use and said a spoon in the car was used to "eat pudding with," the complaint said.

A search of Wille's car found a bag with heroin and three used needles "commonly used to ingest illegal substances," the complaint said.

Wille was first convicted of drunken driving in October 2002 in Milwaukee County and also has convictions in Oneida and Vilas counties, the most recent in 2007, the complaint said.