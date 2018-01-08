Car destroyed by engine fire in Marathon Co.

No one was hurt after a car caught fire in a Marathon County neighborhood Monday, according to Riverside Fire Chief Kelly Hanink.

The car was engulfed in flames when crews arrived near the corner of Sandhill Drive and Alderson Street in Weston around 12:45 p.m., Hanink said. The vehicle's driver and a passenger were already out of the car when crews arrived.

It took about 10 minutes to put out the flames, but it took a couple hours to clear the scene, Hanink said.

It's not clear what caused the fire, but officials said it started in the engine compartment. Because of extensive damage, the car is considered a total loss.