Thanks to the arctic air that has been hanging around the Midwest, ice balls have formed on Lake Michigan.

The icy spheres form when extreme cold and ice develop on larger bodies of water. Ice balls form when chunks of ice break off a larger sheet of ice and mix with snow before getting rolled around by waves, according to WBND-TV.

The balls can wash up on shore, or stay several hundred yards from the coast.

Video captured in Good Harbor Bay, Mich. shows thousands of balls rolling along the waves.