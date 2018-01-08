Aniwa woman, 44, admits role in animal mistreatment probe

WAUSAU (WAOW) - Just weeks after being arrested in an animal mistreatment probe that found nearly 30 pets at a home, an Aniwa woman was placed on three years probation Monday after being convicted of seven misdemeanors, including two counts of dognapping, according to online Marathon County court records.

Kimberly Lawrence, 44, pleaded guilty or no contest to the charges after prosecutors agreed to dismiss 13 other counts, all but one of them misdemeanors, court records said.

Prosecutors charged Lawrence and Randy Diels Jr., 37, after police went to their home Nov. 14 and discovered 23 dogs - which included two litters of puppies - three cats and a pot-bellied pig living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.

Both were charged with 20 mostly misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment, including four counts of "intentional dognapping or catnapping." The lone felony count alleged mistreatment of a three-week old puppy so severe that it was euthanized because of its "deteriorated condition."

Diels is to return to court Feb. 6 for a pretrial conference awaiting the scheduling of a preliminary hearing, court records said.

According to the complaint, the animals were kept in wire kennels with blankets soaked with urine or covered in feces.

"Several of the animals were kept in cages so small they they were not able to stand up right or maneuver adequately," the complaint said.

There was inadequate food and several of the pets did not have access to water or the water they had access too was "not potable," the complaint said.

Lawrence, who described herself to deputies as a dog trainer, said four golden retrievers in the home were found by Diels loose on a road, the complaint said. The dogs were traced to a woman who lives nearby who said they "went missing three months ago."

Two of the missing golden retrievers were pregnant, meaning the woman likely was missing 15 dogs, the complaint said.

Lawrence's probation includes that she have no more than two pets in her home, she perform 75 hours of community service preferably at a humane society and she split the cost of about $4,500 in restitution with Diels, court records said.







