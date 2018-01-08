Wausau woman gets 7 years probation following 2016 pot raid

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 27-year-old Wausau woman who police called a "high volume marijuana distributor" was sentenced to seven years probation Monday after pleading guilty to four felonies, according to online Marathon County court records.

In a plea deal with Kimberly Bungert, prosecutors dropped eight other charges, court records said.

Bungert was arrested in November 2016 after investigators said they seized nearly $100,000 worth of illegal drugs - mostly marijuana - following the execution of several search warrants.

Marathon County Sheriff Scott Parks said 5.5 pounds of marijuana with a street value of $50,000 and nearly 40 ounces of marijuana extract or marijuana edibles with a street value of nearly $45,000 were seized in the raids.

Also found were psilocybin mushrooms, Promethanzine with Codeine, $18,000 in cash and three guns, the sheriff said.

Terms of Bungert's probation include that if she is not working or going to school, she perform nine hours of community service each week and she have no contact with two co-defendants. She was given credit for 406 days already spent in jail.