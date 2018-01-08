Rothschild police department sees increase in OWI arrests

The Rothschild Police Department released new numbers on Monday showing a spike in OWI arrests compared to years past, during the 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign.

Captain Kevin Ostrowski of the Rothschild Police Department said they arrested six drunken drivers during the campaign from Dec. 15 through Jan. 1. He said they are used to zero to two arrests.

"Over all the years that we've been involved which I believe is beginning of 2000, this is the first time I've seen this many OWI arrests," Captain Ostrowski said.

Law enforcement said they don't want people to avoid going out and drinking, but advise you to arrange a ride home in advance.